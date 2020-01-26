Iran’s 10-month foreign trade tops $72b: IRICA

Despite the United States’ unilateral sanctions against the Iranian economy, the value of Iran’s foreign trade exceeded $72 billion during the first 10 months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21, 2019-January 20, 2020), said the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Customs Administration (IRICA).

In May 2018, President Donald Trump pulled the US out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed between Iran and the P5+1, and reimposed Washington’s sanctions on Tehran.

In an address to reporters on Sunday, Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi added that of this figure, $35.5 billion pertained to Iran’s exports and $36 billion to the country’s imports, IRNA reported.

He noted that the value of Iran’s overseas sales in this period indicated a three-percent decline compared to the same duration last year, saying the figure does not include the country’s exports of electricity and techno-engineering services.

The weight of the country’s exports in this time span, however, indicated a 20 percent growth year-on-year, IRICA head added.

In addition, Mir-Ashrafi said, Iran’s imports in the 10-month period to January 20 witnessed an eight-percent rise weight-wise, compared to the country’s purchases in the same time span last year, adding they did not indicate any year-on-year change in terms of value.

He said of Iran’s total imports in this period, 19 million tons pertained to the purchase of basic goods.

“In addition, fetching $15.8 billion in revenue, exports of petrochemicals from Iran accounted for 44 percent of the country’s total exports in this duration.”

He listed Iran’s main export destinations in this time span as China (over $8 billion), Iraq ($8 billion), Turkey ($4.1 billion), the UAE ($3.7 billion) and Afghanistan ($1.9 billion) respectively.

Commenting on the statistics pertaining to the value of imported goods stored at depots in the country’s customs offices, he said the figure stood at $70 million pertaining to the products whose imports have been prohibited according to Iran’s laws, such as cosmetics.



