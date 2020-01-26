Plan for supporting non-oil exports approved

A non-oil export support plan prepared by the Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) for the rest of the current Iranian year (to end March 19, 2020) was approved by Iran’s Resistance Economy Headquarters.

“The Resistance Economy Headquarters approved the TPO’s non-oil export support package, in line with the implementation of the country’s general resistance economy policies and in order to meet the goals of the current year's non-oil export development programs,” TPO Head Hamid Zadboum said, reported tpo.ir.

According to the official, the mentioned package has been developed by the Iranian Trade Promotion Organization, in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, the National Plan and Budget Organization (PBO) and the National Development Fund (NDF).

He noted that in this package, various incentives have been considered for exporters, which will be provided for them based on the priorities determined in the package.

“The export incentives covered in the non-petroleum export support package include National Development Fund resources in addition to the budget allocated by the Trade Promotion Organization for promoting exports,” Zadboum explained.

Increasing non-oil export to the neighboring countries is one of the major plans that the Iranian government is pursuing in the current Iranian year.

Deputy Industry Minister Hossein Modares Khiabani has said that his ministry is planning to increase the value of Iran’s non-oil exports to its 15 neighbors up to $50 billion.

“Our goal is to be able to meet five percent of our neighboring countries' needs, which would amount to more than $50 billion a year considering the total import of all the 15 countries which is at least $1 trillion annually,” he said in last August.

The official expressed hope that the mentioned goal would be realized before the Iranian year of 1400 (which starts in March 2021), saying that the Institute for Trade Studies and Research and also Trade Promotion Organization are currently developing detailed plans to achieve this goal.