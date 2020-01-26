RSS
Swedish Göteborg festival featuring films from Iran

A number of Iranian films are taking part at the 43rd edition of the Göteborg Film Festival in Sweden.

The Göteborg Film Festival is the largest film festival in the Nordic countries. Each year, the festival’s program group travels around the world to track down choice films to bring back to Göteborg. These films are then presented during the 10-day festival at the end of January, creating a great banquet serving audiences nearly 450 films from some 80 countries, Mehr News Agency reported.

This year, the Iranian films include ‘Coup 53’ by Taqi Amirani, ‘Zhirleh’ by Bahar Rouhani, ‘Sunless Shadows’ by Mehrdad Oskouei, ‘Among the Hills’ by Mohammad Reza Keyvanfar, and ‘Son-Mother’ by Mahnaz Mohammadi.

The Göteborg Film Festival began in 1979 and each year attracts more than 160,000 visits, according to the event's organizers.

The 43rd edition of the event kicked off on January 24 and will run through February 3.

 

   
