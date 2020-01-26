RSS
0626 GMT January 26, 2020

News ID: 264891
Published: 0346 GMT January 26, 2020

Iran’s Abbas-Ali, Asgari win Karate 1 PL golds

Iran’s Abbas-Ali, Asgari win Karate 1 PL golds
IRNA

Sports Desk

Iran’s Hamideh Abbas-Ali and Bahman Asgari bagged a couple of gold medals at the first round of the 2020 Karate 1 Premier League in Paris.

Saleh Abazari had to settle for a bronze, finishing third in the men’s kumite +84kg weight class after he outpowered Saudi Arabia’s Tareq Hamedi.

Abbas-Ali, a gold medalist at Karate 1 Serie A in Santiago, Chile, clinched her second gold of 2020 with a 6-3 victory over Turky’s Meltem Hocaoglu in the women’s kumite +68kg final.

Asgari, representing Iran in the men’s kumite -75kg contests, had opened the account for the country, overcoming Logan Da Costa 4-0 in the final.

More than 700 karatekas from 92 countries took part in the competition in the French capital on January 24-26.

 

 

 

 

   
