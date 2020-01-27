Palestinians threaten to give up Oslo Accords over US-crafted deal of century

Secretary General of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Saeb Erekat told AFP on Sunday that his organization reserves the right “to withdraw from the interim agreement” if Trump announces his plan.

The initiative will turn Israel's “temporary occupation (of Palestinian territory) into a permanent occupation,” Erekat said, Presstv Reported.

The Oslo Accords were signed by late Chairman of PLO Yasser Arafat and assassinated Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin in September 1993 at achieving a peace treaty based on United Nations Security Council Resolutions 242 and 338, and at fulfilling the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Meanwhile, Fatah movement has expressed its concerns over the increasing likelihood that the so-called deal of century will be announced without consulting with the Palestinian leadership.

Fatah spokesman Jamal Nazzal said on Sunday that the plan will fail to address Palestinian aspirations for independence and self-determination within a sovereign state of their own.

He underscored that no Palestinian representative has been part of any negotiations with the US administration as regards to Trump’s plan, saying Fatah movement will not support any initiative that excludes Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders.

“If the plan, as indicated in preliminary reports, recognizes Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of Israel then our movement will strongly oppose it,” Nazzal highlighted.

He then criticized what he called “the disrespectful attitude of the Trump administration” towards the core issues of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict such as the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination.

Nazzal also criticized US administration’s initiatives, stating that such bids only deepen the conflict and make it harder to resolve.

The senior Fatah official finally called on the international community, particularly the European Union, to immediately recognize the Palestinian state with Jerusalem al-Quds as its capital within the borders of 1967.

Trump is expected to host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main political rival Benny Gantz at the White House on January 28 to unveil the so-called deal of the century.

Even though the full plan has not been released, Israeli media outlets have described it as a deal that meets nearly all of the Tel Aviv regime’s demands in exchange for the possibility of maybe, someday recognizing a Palestinian state.

"Peace has nothing to do with it," said Haaretz journalist Amir Tibon.

According to the English-language online newspaper Times of Israel, the deal drastically undermines Palestinian hopes for restoring land seized by Israeli settlements and allows Israel to expand its territory even further.

The US plan on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict has already been unanimously rejected by all Palestinian factions.