Ozone-destroying chemicals also responsible for global warming: Study

The chemicals that caused the hole in the ozone layer were also responsible for about a third of all global warming from 1955 to 2005, a study has found.

Collectively known as ozone-depleting substances (ODS), these human-made chemicals — which include CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons) — were developed in the 1920s and 30s, and used as refrigerants, solvents and propellants, BBC Science Focus reported.

In the 1980s, scientists discovered a gaping hole in the Earth’s ozone layer over Antarctica. This stratospheric layer of gas plays an important role in absorbing harmful ultraviolet radiation from the Sun. The hole was quickly attributed to ODS. However, less attention was paid to the possible climate impacts of these chemicals, which — like carbon dioxide — can act as powerful greenhouse gases.

Now, a study by researchers at Columbia University in New York used climate models developed at the US National Center for Atmospheric Research to study the effects of ODS. Their simulations suggest that the chemicals played an especially significant climate role in the Arctic, causing half of Arctic warming and sea ice loss from 1955 to 2005.

The good news is that their effects are fading. In 1987, the international community came together to sign the Montreal Protocol, which aimed to protect the ozone layer by phasing out the production of ODS.

Entering force in 1989, the protocol led to atmospheric concentrations of most of these chemicals peaking in the late 20th Century. Since then, they’ve been in decline, and the ozone hole is in recovery. Last October, NASA announced that the ozone hole was the smallest it had been since its discovery, and it’s expected to be back to 1980 levels by around 2070.

“Climate mitigation is in action as we speak because these substances are decreasing in the atmosphere, thanks to the Montreal Protocol,” said Lorenzo Polvani, lead author of the study.

“In the coming decades, they will contribute less and less to global warming. It’s a good news story.”