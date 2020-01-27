Iran deems formation of Lebanon’s new govt. as ‘positive step’

Iran hailed the dialogue among different Lebanese parties and the formation of a new government, describing it as a step forward and a positive move to solve the country's problems.

"The formation of the government under the current regional and international circumstances and with regard to the Lebanese nation's aspirations is a step forward in a positive way to tackle the country's problems," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said on Sunday, according to Press TV.

He offered his congratulations to the Lebanese government and nation and expressed hope that the new government would meet the demands of the Lebanese people who enjoy a proud history in terms of resisting the Israeli occupation and bullying of the hegemonic system.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran hopes that the new Lebanese government, which has been formed based on people's demands, will be able to overcome all challenges through consolidation of national unity, and implement its plans to [improve] Lebanon's all-out progress and development while establishing security and welfare," the Iranian spokesperson added.

Mousavi said the Islamic Republic fully supports the new Lebanese government and is ready to further improve mutual relations.

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Tuesday announced the formation of the country’s new government, saying his cabinet will try to meet the demands of protesters.

Speaking at the Lebanese presidential palace in Beirut, Diab described his government – made up of 20 specialist ministers backed by the country's political parties – as a technocratic "rescue team" that would work to achieve the goals of protesters who first took to the streets in October last year.

The formation of the new government under Diab came after the Lebanese Hezbollah resistance movement and its allies agreed on a cabinet that must urgently address the economic crisis and ensuing protests that toppled its predecessor.

The country had been without an effective government since Saad al-Hariri submitted his resignation as premier to Lebanon’s President Michel Aoun in October.

Since October 17, Lebanon has been rocked by nationwide protests against rising inflation and living costs as the government struggles to attract investment amid increasing economic hardships and a decreasing capital flow to the country.