Russia: Expansion of Tehran-Moscow ties helpful in overcoming common challenges

National Desk

Russia's State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said Moscow is keen on developing relations with Tehran in all areas because the cooperation between the two countries has been helpful in overcoming common challenges.

Speaking at a news conference after meeting with Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani on Monday, Volodin said the two officials discussed trade and economic issues and the issues of the day within the framework of the Joint Parliamentary Commission, according to IRNA.

"These relations should be further developed in the future so that the two sides will have a better understanding of how to secure each other's interests," the Russian official said.

The two countries' parliaments should provide the necessary legal infrastructure to properly implement the decisions taken at the level of the leaders of the two countries, he stressed.

"We face various common challenges and we can effectively overcome these problems through inter-agency cooperation," Volodin added.

"Iran and Russia are two partners that adhere to the principles of equality and non-interference in each other's affairs," said the Russian official who arrived in Tehran on Monday at the head of a high-level delegation.

The first meeting of the Joint Commission of the parliaments of Iran and Russia was held in the Russian city of Volgograd.