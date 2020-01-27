Iranians, Qataris to battle it out for ACL group spots

Sports Desk

Two spots at the 2020 AFC Asian Champions League (ACL) group stage are at stake when Iran’s Esteghlal and Shahr Khodro take on Qatari sides Al Rayyan and Al Sailiya, respectively, in Doha on Tuesday.

Cheick Diabaté had a double and skipper Voria Ghafouri scored a superb free-kick as Iranian Blues beat Kuwait SC 3-0 in Dubai – in Farhad Majidi’s debut as the permanent head coach of Esteghlal – to advance into Tuesday’s encounter with Al Rayyan.

Al Rayyan, currently second in Qatar Stars League, will be aiming to secure a berth in the group phase for the 10th time although it has never been able to make it beyond the groups.

The two sides last faced in the 2018 group stage, with the game in Doha ending 2-2 and Esteghlal winning 2-0 in Tehran.

The winner of the tie will be handed a place in Group A, alongside Emirati side Al Wahda, Iraq’s Al Shorta and the winner of the playoff fixture between Saudi Arabia’s Al Ahli and Istiklol of Tajikestan.

Shahr Khodoro, meanwhile, having beaten Bahraini side Al Riffa 2-1 – courtesy of goals by Mohammadreza Khal’atbari and Amin Qasseminejad – will have to overcome one last hurdle, when playing Al Sailiya, for a spot in Group B – which also includes defending champion Al Hilal, Uzbekistan’s Pakhtakor and the UAE’s Shabab Al Ahli.

Al Sailiya, sitting sixth in the domestic league, finished third in the league last year and boasts Iranian international Karim Ansarifard within its ranks.

