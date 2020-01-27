Iranian university holds railway transportation conference

Iran University of Science and Technology (IUST) hosted the first domestic conference on “Railway Transportation, Opportunities, Capacities and Production Boom” on Monday.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Jabbar-Ali Zakeri, head of IUST’s Railway Engineering Faculty said, “Localizing [the equipment and machinery in] all the sectors of the rail industry, except for the rail itself, began 15 years ago, and this year, it was fully completed with the unveiling of the national rail,” IRIB reported.

In November 2016, Iran’s Esfahan Steel Company (ESCO) signed a contract with the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways (RAI) for manufacturing 40,000 tons of U33 rails, and consequently launched its rail production line with €28.2 million plus 573 billion rials (about $13.6 million) of investment.

Later in 2019, the ESCO handed over the first cargo of domestically-manufactured rail tracks to the RAI.

Last September, Iranian Roads and Urban Development Minister Mohammad Eslami said the country will become a major rail track producer in the region in the near future.

He noted that moving toward self-sufficiency in the sector was a must and delivery of the first cargo of the National Rail has been a big achievement in that regard.

Iran’s Sixth Five-Year National Development Plan (2016-21) stresses, among other things, the need to develop the rail transport network.

According to the country’s transport ministry, Iran needs to build 1,500 kilometers of railroads, for which it needs 1.8 million tons of rails.

The Islamic Republic of Iran Railways has announced Iran needs an average of 300,000-400,000 tons of rails per year to meet the needs of this key transport sector.