Handicrafts constitute key part of Iran’s tourism industry: Official

Iran’s deputy minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism underscored the significance of handicrafts, describing them as an integral part of the tourism industry.

Addressing the unveiling of the poster of the 13th Tehran International Tourism Exhibition (TITE) and 33rd National Handicrafts Exhibition on Monday, Vali Teymouri noted that handicrafts are an indispensable part of Iranian tourism industry, adding this year "we are witnessing a more planned and targeted presence of handicrafts to showcase the industry's capacity".

He added that "in our field surveys of foreign tourists, one of the most important issues that foreign tourists were most interested in about Iran and agreed on was the hospitality of the warm-hearted people of Iran, IRNA wrote.

Turkey, Malaysia, Switzerland, Azerbaijan, Indonesia have so far voiced their readiness to take part in the exhibition.

Dubai, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, the UK, and Cambodia will also probably participate in the cultural event.

Domestically, governor generals, governors, and mayors of different cities have been invited to participate in this exhibition as it is a place to showcase and introduce the capabilities of entire Iran.

The 13th TITE and 33rd Handicrafts Exhibition will be opened to public on February 12 at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds.

The total area dedicated to the four-day event has increased 40 percent compared to the year before, which is due to addition of Handicrafts Exhibition, the report added.

The country’s ultimate goal of the event is to attract 20 million foreign tourists annually by 2025.