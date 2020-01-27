Official stresses East Azarbaijan-Turkey cultural commonalities

The cultural, historical, natural and civilization commonalities between Iran’s northeastern Azarbaijan Province and Turkey prepares the ground for promotion of mutual cooperation, the head of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Department in East Azarbaijan Province said.

Speaking in a meeting with the Turkish Consul General in Tabriz Hüseyin Güngör, Morteza Abdar discussed strategies for maintaining cooperation with regard to historical Bazaar of Tabriz and Kandovan Village in the northeastern province, resembling Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar and Cappadocia region Anatolia, respectively, IRNA wrote.

Abdar voiced readiness to sign an agreement between the provincial officials and Turkish ones.

Abdar noted that good relations have been established for protecting historical monuments and archeology with foreign institutions like Germany and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Iran has broadened its relations with different countries and organizations in terms of archeology and monuments’ preservation, namely the German Archaeological Institute and Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The Bazaar of Tabriz is a historical market situated in the city center of Tabriz, Iran. It is one of the oldest bazaars in the Middle East and is the world’s largest covered bazaar.

It is one of Iran's UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Kandovan is an ancient village in Sahand Rural District in the Central District of Osku County, East Azarbaijan Province in northwestern Iran. It is situated in the foothills of Mount Sahand, near the city of Osku.