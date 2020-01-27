Iran Caspian Airlines passenger plane skids off runway onto highway, 2 injured

A Caspian Airlines plane carrying 136 people slid off the runway onto a highway on landing at an airport in the southwestern Iranian city of Mahshahr, Khuzestan Province, injuring two passengers.

Caspian Airlines Boeing Flight 6936 flying a route from the Iranian capital, Tehran, for Mahshahr ran out of runway when landing at Mahshahr airport Monday morning.

"Initial investigations showed that the plane had no technical defect and only skidded off the runway," the managing director of Khuzestan airports, Mohammad-Reza Rezaei, told IRNA, Presstv Reported.

"Fortunately, the plane did not catch fire and all passengers safely left the plane," he added.

Meanwhile, the spokesman for Iran Civil Aviation Organization, Reza Jafarzadeh, also confirmed that passengers of the plane are all safe, saying experts have launched investigations to determine the exact cause of the incident.

A video shared on social media showed evacuation of passengers from the plane sitting in the middle of a highway in Mahshahr. Some left through the main doors, while others climbed out emergency exits onto the plane wings.

Caspian Airlines' last major accident was in 2009, when a commercial flight crashed outside the northwestern Iranian city of Qazvin. All 153 passengers and 15 crew members on board died, making it one of the deadliest aviation accidents in the country's history.