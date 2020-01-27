US military investigating reports of Afghanistan plane crash: Official

The unnamed official, speaking to CNN on Monday, did not provide any further details.

Meanwhile, the US military told the Associated Press that it is investigating the plane crash, Presstv Reported.

Multiple reports have emerged of a plane crash in the region, which is controlled by the Taliban to the southwest of Kabul. The Taliban shot down the plane carrying US military personnel, a spokesman said, adding that everyone on board was killed, including high-ranking officials.

Details of who owns the plane are not clear yet. It was not immediately clear how many people were on board the plane. Ariana Afghan Airlines denied reports that it was one of its passenger jets that had come down.

Photos and video from the scene showed what appeared to be a U.S. E-11A military aircraft and what looked like a US military insignia on the plane, according to images of the site analyzed by NBC News.

According to videos posted online, the plane was probably the US Air Force E-11A aircraft assigned to 430th Expeditionary Electronic Combat Squadron.

E-11A is the military variant of the civil Bombardier BD-700 Global Express for use as overhead communications-relay platform in southwest Asia.

According an unverified report the officers killed in the crash belonged to the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

The cause of the crash remains unclear, and no details about casualties have been given.

"An aircraft of American occupiers has crashed in Ghazni province," Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a Pashto-language statement, adding that all the crewmembers on board have been killed, AFP reported.

Initially Afghan government officials suggested that a Boeing plane belonging to the Ariana Afghan Airlines had crashed and exploded into flames.