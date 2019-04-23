Terror groups plan false-flag chemical attacks in Idlib, Aleppo: Syrian military

Syria’s official news agency SANA, citing a statement by a military source on Monday, said these “terrorist organizations” resort to false-flag attacks whenever the Syrian army has the upper hand in anti-terror battles and “achieves progress” in crushing the terror outfits, Presstv Reported.

The statement stressed that these “Turkish-backed” terror groups are now in preparation for conducting false-flag chemical attacks in Idlib and Aleppo to put the blame on Syrian troops in an attempt to block their operations in these two regions through possible foreign military intervention.

“These tricks the terrorists play… have become obsolete and no longer deceive anyone and will not help achieve what the terrorist organizations and their supporters want,” it added.

“The international community now knows that the Syrian army never used chemical munitions and that it no longer possesses such weapons,” it noted.

In November 2019, Russia warned that members of the Takfiri Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist outfit together with the Western-backed so-called civil defense group White Helmets were planning to carry out chemical attacks across Syria in a bid to frame Syrian government forces.

“Via several channels, we received confirmation of reports that militants from the group of field commander Abu Malek, which is a part of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, jointly with the White Helmets organization, plan to carry out provocations involving staged air raids and use of chemical weapons in populated areas of the Idlib de-escalation zone,” Russia's Defense Ministry said in a statement released on November 26.

Back in April 2017, a suspected sarin gas attack hit the Syrian town of Khan Shaykhun in Idlib, killing at least 80 people. Accusing Damascus, the US then launched nearly 60 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian air base, taking the lives of about 20 people, including both Syrian soldiers and civilians.

One year later, the US, Britain, and France launched a coordinated missile attack against sites and research facilities near Damascus and Homs with the purported goal of paralyzing the Syrian government’s capability to produce chemical arms. The strikes came one week after an alleged gas attack on the Damascus suburb town of Douma.

Western countries blamed both incidents on Damascus, which strongly rejected the accusations. The Syrian government says it has never used chemical weapons.

This is while Syria surrendered its stockpile of chemical weapons in 2014 to a joint mission led by the United States and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), which oversaw the destruction of the weaponry.

Operations to continue until all Syrian territories liberated

Also in the Monday statement, the Syrian military source said the army is resolute to crush militants in Aleppo and Idlib and pave the way for the safe return of the displaced to their homes.

“The military operations will continue until all Syrian territories are cleared of the terrorists and their crimes,” the military source said.

In 2011, foreign-backed Takfiri terrorist groups began their reign of terror in Syria.

In September 2015, Russia, a close ally of Syria, commenced its anti-terror airstrikes in the Arab country upon a request from the Damascus government and proved to be of significant help to the Syrian army in crushing terrorists and regaining territories from them.

Now, almost all terrorist groups, including Daesh, have been defeated and forced out from all their urban strongholds. However, remnants of the terror outfits still hold portions of Aleppo and large swaths of Idlib.