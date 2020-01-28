RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0407 GMT January 28, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 264955
Published: 0342 GMT January 28, 2020

Qatar ruler appoints top aide as prime minister

Qatar ruler appoints top aide as prime minister

Qatar's ruler has appointed a new prime minister, the office of Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said on Tuesday, choosing a close associate for an influential role that seeks to ensure the emir's writ runs throughout the Persian Gulf state's administration.

Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdelaziz Al Thani will take on the role of prime minister after Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser Al Thani, who was also Qatar's interior minister, submitted his resignation to the emir, Presstv Reported.

The new premier Sheikh Khalid, who will also take on the post of interior minister, had been the head of the Amiri Diwan, the emir's office.

Sheikh Abdullah on Twitter thanked the emir for his guidance during his time as prime minister.

Key cabinet positions such as foreign, energy, finance, defense and trade ministries remained unchanged.

Sheikh Abdullah's predecessor as premier, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim, who was also foreign minister, used the influential positions to lead the Persian Gulf state's forays into global finance and Arab politics.

 
   
KeyWords
Qatar
prime minister
Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/4440 sec