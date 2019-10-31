Yemeni forces intercept, shoot down Saudi-led reconnaissance drone in Jizan

An unnamed Yemeni military source said Yemeni air defense forces and their allies shot down the drone as it was on a reconnaissance mission over the al-Malahit district in Jizan, situated 966 kilometers south of the capital Riyadh, with a surface-to-air missile on Tuesday afternoon, Arabic-language al-Masirah television network reported.

Separately, two school girls sustained gunshot wounds when Saudi snipers fired shots at a school in the Sabir al-Mawadim district in Yemen’s southwestern province of Ta'iz, Presstv Reported.

They were taken to a hospital in the neighboring province of Ibb to receive necessary treatment.

Elsewhere in the western coastal city of Hudaydah, Saudi artillery units shelled residential neighborhoods near 50 Street. There were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage caused.

Moreover, Yemeni soldiers and Popular Committees fighters scored more territorial gains east of the capital Sana’a following clashes with Saudi-backed militiamen loyal to former President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi.

A Yemeni military source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Yemeni troops and their allies have managed to establish control over al-Jawf crossing, and seized several positions close to a strategic military base in Yemen's central province of Ma'rib.

Saudi Arabia and a number of its regional allies launched a devastating campaign against Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Hadi back to power and crushing the Ansarullah movement.

The US-based Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), a nonprofit conflict-research organization, estimates that the war has claimed more than 100,000 lives over the past nearly five years.

The UN says over 24 million Yemenis are in dire need of humanitarian aid, including 10 million suffering from extreme levels of hunger.