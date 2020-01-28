US disgraceful, imposed plan is treason of century: Iran

Iran has censured US President Donald Trump's so-called "Deal of the century" on the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, describing it as "treason of the century."

Iran has censured US President Donald Trump's so-called "Deal of the century" on the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, describing it as "treason of the century."

"The Zionist regime is an occupying regime and the only solution to solve the Palestinian crisis is a referendum among all main residents of the Palestinian land and such vicious plans are doomed to failure," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said on Tuesday.

He called on all free nations and governments in the region and across the world to counter Trump's disgraceful scheme, presstv.com reported.

Earlier in the day, Trump repeated his highly controversial endorsement of occupied Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “undivided capital” as he outlined his administration’s self-styled plan for the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which Palestinians have already dismissed.

Defying international outcry, Trump announced the general provisions of the plan he calls “the deal of century” at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side.

He endorsed his contentious recognition in December 2017 of the al-Quds as Israel’s “capital,” a move he took in the face of Palestinian demands that the holy city should serve as the capital of their future state. He said the plan envisages the city as the Israeli regime’s “undivided capital.”

The Iranian spokesperson (pictured above) further noted that Palestine and Jerusalem al-Quds are the main issues of the Muslim world and expressed regret that "some Muslim countries have forgotten this cause," voicing concerns that it is meant to harm "the future and prestige of Muslims and Islamic countries."

"They have forgotten over 70 years of anti-human crimes by the Zionist regime [either] deliberately or due to strategic ignorance."

Given the urgency and importance of the Palestinian issue and the major conspiracy behind the so-called deal against the Muslim ummah, the Islamic Republic of Iran, regardless of its difference with certain regional countries, is ready to cooperate at any level to forge unity in the Muslim world and thwart the big plot that has endangered Muslim nations, he added.

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday dismissed the US president's “delusional" plan, stressing that it will be “dead on arrival.”

Zarif made the remarks in a tweet, noting that instead of promoting the so-called deal, the world must respect the rights of all Palestinian peoples to self-determination.

“Instead of a delusional ‘Deal of the Century’—which will be D.O.A.—self-described ‘champions of democracy’ would do better to accept Iran's democratic solution proposed by Ayatollah @khamenei_ir,” Iran's foreign minister said.