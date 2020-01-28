Trump takes credit for quitting Iran deal as ‘most important’ thing he did for Israel

In a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Washington, DC, on Tuesday, Trump enumerated his pro-Israeli moves, branding withdrawal from the internationally backed deal as the most significant thing he has done for the regime, Presstv Reported.

“As everyone knows I have done a lot for Israel; moving the United States embassy to Jerusalem [al-Quds], recognizing the Golan Heights, and frankly perhaps most importantly, getting out of the terrible Iran nuclear deal,” said the US president to a roaring pro-Israel audience at the White House.

Pulling the US out of the Iran nuclear agreement in 2018 is has led to more tensions and instability in West Asia.

Trump’s also move originates from his animosity with former President Barrack Obama who was in office, when the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was clinched.

Trump took credit for quitting the Iran deal and turning his back to other US allies such as Britain, France and Germany, while unveiling his long awaited “peace plan” for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Tehran has joined Palestinian leaders in denouncing the so-called deal of the century, which is blatantly in favor of Tel Aviv and bold in negating Palestinians their legal rights.