1225 GMT January 29, 2020

0811 GMT January 29, 2020

Italian, Iranian FMs hold talks on maintaining ties

Rome is eager to maintain and safeguard its long-standing and profound relations with Tehran and deems the Iran nuclear accord known as the JCPOA a pillar of security for the entire Middle East.

This is what Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told his Iranian counterpart during a phone conversation which also touched on the current situation in the Persian Gulf region, Presstv Reported.

Economic and cultural interests play a major role in driving Italian-Iranian ties. For many years, and before the re-imposition of sanctions by the US, Italy competed with Germany for being ranked as Iran’s top trading partner.

Italy's Foreign Minister Di Maio also emphasized the importance of avoiding any further actions that might escalate tensions in the region. Di Maio added that constructive commitment is required by all the players involved, through dialogue and political negotiation.

US has imposed a series of sanctions on Iran which have affected trading ties between Rome and Tehran, hurting dozens of Italian firms. According to the Italian Embassy in Iran, trade volume between the two countries has dropped from about five billion euros in 2017 to 1.2 billion euros in 2019 due to the US sanctions.

 
   
