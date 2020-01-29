RSS
January 29, 2020

January 29, 2020

Strong earthquake in the Caribbean causes evacuation of buildings in Havana

The strong 7.7-magnitude earthquake registered in the waters of the Caribbean was felt in several provinces of Cuba and provoked the evacuation of people from buildings in Havana, without any immediate damage being reported.

