1226 GMT January 29, 2020

News ID: 264970
Published: 1152 GMT January 29, 2020

Hundreds protest against Trump's plan outside US missions in Turkey

Hundreds protest against Trump's plan outside US missions in Turkey

Hundreds of Turks gathered in front of US embassy and consulate in Turkish cities on Wednesday to protest the new Middle East plan announced by US President Donald Trump.

Police took high security measures around the US consulate in Istanbul as some 600 protesters chanted slogans against US and President Trump. Another protest was held in US embassy in Turkish capital Ankara where some 200 hundred protested the plan, Presstv Reported.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday proposed creation of a Palestinian state with a capital in eastern Jerusalem, dependent on Palestinians taking steps to become self-governing, in an effort to achieve a peace breakthrough in their decades of conflict with Israel.

 
   
