Rights group call for release of Kosovan activist jailed after US criticism

In a letter to the Kosovan ambassador in London, the Islamic Human Rights Commission (IHRC) expressed its deep concern over the unlawful arrest, detention and mistreatment of Ikballe Berisha Huduti over a social media post.

The head of the Kosovo Special Prosecution said Huduti had been arrested on January 7 for publicly inciting violence.

A US drone carried out an airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3, assassinating Lt. Gen. Soleimani, who was the commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the second-in-command of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (PMU).

“Iraqi people took to the streets of Iraq shortly after the US crime to convict severely the injustice done to the two eminent figures of Iraq and Iran to their two generals General Soleimani and General Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, may God grant patience; By killing the owner of the house, you have killed the whole family, so revenge is obligatory, but there is no limit,” Huduti wrote on Facebook one day after Washington’s targeted killings.

In a second Facebook post, she allegedly wrote, “Terrorist America killed our Shia-brother in Iraq, our commander, therefore we must act wherever we are against terrorist American criminals.”

The messages were later deleted, with the woman saying her words were taken out of context by local media.

Huduti also denied writing the second post, saying it had been posted from a Facebook page that she does not run.

A court in Pristina has accepted a prosecutor’s request to keep in detention Huduti for one month.

The IHRC, an NGO which campaigns for justice, has asked the Kosovan envoy to interfere to bring an end to Huduti’s mistreatment and secure her prompt release.

Huduti’s husband said she has not eaten for several days and has lost 10kg while in custody.

He also said his wife has been detained in a dark room, adding that he suspects that she refused to eat in protest against her conditions.

Huduti is the mother of three and the founder of a pro-Islam organization in Kosovo.