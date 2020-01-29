Iran's Rouhani calls Trump's plan 'most despicable plan of century'

"Enough of these foolish attempts," Rouhani wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday, Presstv Reported.

"The Most Despicable Plan of the Century," he added.

Meanwhile, Iran's Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani also referred to Trump's self-proclaimed "deal of the century" as a dangerous plan for the West Asia region which, describing it as a ploy devised to make up for the failures of the United States and the Israeli regime.

"We have to try to make all Muslim countries united against this illegal and inhuman agreement," Larijani said while speaking in a phone conversation with Syrian Parliament Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh on Wednesday.

"In fact, this deal and treasonous conspiracy is designed to fulfill the wishes of the Israeli regime in the region," Larijani noted, adding that despite the claims of the US officials, the plan has nothing to do with the interests of the Palestinian people.

Defying the international outcry, Trump announced the general provisions of the plan at the White House on Tuesday with the Israeli premier at his side.

During the Tuesday joint presser with Netanyahu, the US president once again endorsed his contentious recognition in December 2017 of Jerusalem al-Quds as Israel’s “capital,” a move he took in the face of Palestinian demands that the holy city should serve as the capital of their future state. He said the plan envisages the city as the Israeli regime’s “undivided capital.”

Trump's plan is widely expected to take the US’s pro-Israeli brinksmanship to a whole new level, with various reports warning that it seeks to lay the groundwork for Israel’s annexation of about half of the West Bank, which the regime occupied in 1967, including most of the Jordan Valley.