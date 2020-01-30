EFL Cup: Man United 1-0 Man City

Man City dominated the first half, but it was United who took the lead in the 35th minute with their first shot of the game, when Nemanja Matić rifled home on the half-volley from the right edge of the box, Presstv Reported.

United, however, were reduced to 10 men with 14 minutes to go, when the game’s only goal scorer received his second yellow card for chopping down Bernardo Silva to stop a counter-attack.

City, who came into the match with a firm 3-1 advantage, held on to book a Wembley showdown against Aston Villa.