1257 GMT January 30, 2020

News ID: 264982
Published: 0844 GMT January 30, 2020

EFL Cup: Man United 1-0 Man City

EFL Cup: Man United 1-0 Man City

Defending champions Manchester City have reached the final of the EFL Cup despite their 1-nil defeat at the Etihad Stadium at the hands of local rivals Manchester United in the return match of their semifinal tie.

Man City dominated the first half, but it was United who took the lead in the 35th minute with their first shot of the game, when Nemanja Matić rifled home on the half-volley from the right edge of the box, Presstv Reported.

United, however, were reduced to 10 men with 14 minutes to go, when the game’s only goal scorer received his second yellow card for chopping down Bernardo Silva to stop a counter-attack.

City, who came into the match with a firm 3-1 advantage, held on to book a Wembley showdown against Aston Villa.

 
 
   
