Prince Andrew denies he's not cooperating with the FBI in the Epstein case

But the Duke of York has reportedly rubbished those claims insisting he is ready to cooperate. One of Epstein’s victims says she was forced to sleep with the Prince on more than one occasion, but he has denied this, Presstv Reported.

The convicted sex offender's former pilot has claimed the Duke of York was on the billionaire's private jet with his accuser Virginia Roberts on at least four occasions, but the duke insists he was not and had no knowledge of what Epstein was up to. The billionaire sex trafficker flew powerful people to his private Caribbean Island where he had sex slaves as young as 11 imprisoned. Law enforcement had no access to the offshore brothel and it seems for Prince Andrew too, the long arm of the law is not long enough.

Victims of Epstein and locals living near his Island says it was common knowledge what was happening on the Island and this is far too little, too late.

The FBI says Epstein could not have done what he did without assistance, so it is only a matter of time before more high-profile people associated with him are named, and hopefully heads roll.