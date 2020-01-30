RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1258 GMT January 30, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 264985
Published: 1054 GMT January 30, 2020

Prince Andrew denies he's not cooperating with the FBI in the Epstein case

Prince Andrew denies he's not cooperating with the FBI in the Epstein case

Lawyers representing alleged victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein are urging Prince Andrew to cooperate with the FBI investigation into the decade’s long saga of abuse. Epstein's accusers expressed their "outraged" after this press conference.

But the Duke of York has reportedly rubbished those claims insisting he is ready to cooperate. One of Epstein’s victims says she was forced to sleep with the Prince on more than one occasion, but he has denied this, Presstv Reported.

The convicted sex offender's former pilot has claimed the Duke of York was on the billionaire's private jet with his accuser Virginia Roberts on at least four occasions, but the duke insists he was not and had no knowledge of what Epstein was up to. The billionaire sex trafficker flew powerful people to his private Caribbean Island where he had sex slaves as young as 11 imprisoned. Law enforcement had no access to the offshore brothel and it seems for Prince Andrew too, the long arm of the law is not long enough.

Victims of Epstein and locals living near his Island says it was common knowledge what was happening on the Island and this is far too little, too late.

The FBI says Epstein could not have done what he did without assistance, so it is only a matter of time before more high-profile people associated with him are named, and hopefully heads roll.

 
 
   
KeyWords
Prince Andrew
FBI
Epstein case
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0706 sec