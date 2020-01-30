Finland confirms its first coronavirus case; France announces fifth case

The director of Finland's National Institute for Health and Welfare announces the first confirmed case of the new coronavirus in Finland.

The 32-year-old Chinese woman, a tourist who traveled from Wuhan to Finland a week ago, was admitted to Lapland Central Hospital in Rovaniemi for tests after showing symptoms of the deadly new strain of coronavirus, Presstv Reported.

Meanwhile, France confirmed a fifth case of infection by the new virus from China, the French health minister said on Wednesday, adding the patient was the daughter of an 80-year-old man already hospitalized with the disease.

France confirmed its first three cases of the Wuhan coronavirus on Friday, and a fourth case on Tuesday.

The virus has killed more than 130 people and sickened more than 6,000, the vast majority of them in China.