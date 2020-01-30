Turkish government, people reject Trump’s Middle East plan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Jerusalem al-Quds is sacred for Muslims and the US proposal to leave the holy city to Israel is never acceptable, Presstv Reported.

Ruling Justice and Development Party Spokesperson Omer Celik also condemned the plan, saying the so- called “Deal of the Century” of the US is an occupation plan that has ignored the legitimate demands of Palestine.

In a statement, Turkey's Foreign Ministry called the deal an annexation plan and an attempt to steal Palestinian lands and kill off prospects of establishing a Palestinian state.

Trump’s plan was also rejected by Turkish citizens. Hundreds of people gathered outside US embassy and consulate in Turkish cities to protest the new Middle East plan.

Turks believe the Muslim world must unite to counter such plots. Some also criticized the Arab states which approved and supported Trump’s plan.

Turkey’s Parliament issued a statement condemning the so-called peace plan saying this move will further fuel tensions in the region.

People here say Jerusalem al-Quds is the capital of the Palestine and the heart of the Islamic world. They refuse the Judaization of al-Quds and the occupation of Palestine.