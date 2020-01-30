RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

1258 GMT January 30, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 264988
Published: 1247 GMT January 30, 2020

Turkish government, people reject Trump’s Middle East plan

Turkish government, people reject Trump’s Middle East plan

Shortly after US President Donald Trump announced his self-proclaimed Deal of the Century on Tuesday, Turkey expressed its opposition to the plan.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Jerusalem al-Quds is sacred for Muslims and the US proposal to leave the holy city to Israel is never acceptable, Presstv Reported.

Ruling Justice and Development Party Spokesperson Omer Celik also condemned the plan, saying the so- called “Deal of the Century” of the US is an occupation plan that has ignored the legitimate demands of Palestine.

In a statement, Turkey's Foreign Ministry called the deal an annexation plan and an attempt to steal Palestinian lands and kill off prospects of establishing a Palestinian state.

Trump’s plan was also rejected by Turkish citizens. Hundreds of people gathered outside US embassy and consulate in Turkish cities to protest the new Middle East plan.

Turks believe the Muslim world must unite to counter such plots. Some also criticized the Arab states which approved and supported Trump’s plan.

Turkey’s Parliament issued a statement condemning the so-called peace plan saying this move will further fuel tensions in the region.

People here say Jerusalem al-Quds is the capital of the Palestine and the heart of the Islamic world. They refuse the Judaization of al-Quds and the occupation of Palestine.

 
 
   
KeyWords
Turkish
government
Trump
Middle East
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0679 sec