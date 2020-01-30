RSS
News ID: 264990
Published: 1253 GMT January 30, 2020

Mexico deports hundreds of migrants to Honduras

Mexico deports hundreds of migrants to Honduras

Mexico's government has returned hundreds of Hondurans back to their country after it largely halted a caravan of undocumented Central Americans migrants who waded across a river into Mexico.

Mexico has said others who attempt to enter the country illegally will face the same consequence, Presstv Reported.

The caravan, part of a group of several thousand people who last week fled rampant gang violence and dire job prospects in Honduras, are a major test for Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's strategy for stopping US-bound migrants.

According to the Honduran government, 240 Hondurans were returned to Omoa on two flights from Tabasco.

Honduran authorities urged their fellow countrymen to avoid making the treacherous journey up north.

Though President Donald Trump's promised border wall has not been built, the number of migrants crossing the southern US border has dropped sharply as Mexico stepped up the policing of its borders under the threat of punitive US tariffs.

 
   
