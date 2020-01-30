RSS
About Us
Links
Contact Us
Home

0721 GMT January 30, 2020

Home
Iran
Africa
Asia
Europe
International
U.S.
Middle East
Culture
Business
Health
Sport
Society
Video
News ID: 264998
Published: 0518 GMT January 30, 2020

Virus epidemic: Mask factory in Thailand goes on overdrive to meet demand

Virus epidemic: Mask factory in Thailand goes on overdrive to meet demand

A factory manufacturing surgical face masks in Thailand is extending operational hours to cope with fast-rising demand as fears of a deadly virus sweep the globe.

The company, 'Thai Hospital Product', says it typically produces 10 million masks a month, exporting 80 percent to the US and Europe, while the rest is sold on the domestic market, Presstv Reported.

 
   
KeyWords
Virus
Virus epidemic
Mask factory
Thailand
 
Comments
Comment
Name:
Email:
Comment:
Security Key:
Captcha refresh
Latest News
Most Visited
www.iran-daily.com

All Content by IRAN DAILY is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.
http://tarnamagostar.ir
Page Generated in 0/0670 sec