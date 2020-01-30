Virus epidemic: Mask factory in Thailand goes on overdrive to meet demand

News ID: 264998 Published: 0518 GMT January 30, 2020

A factory manufacturing surgical face masks in Thailand is extending operational hours to cope with fast-rising demand as fears of a deadly virus sweep the globe.

The company, 'Thai Hospital Product', says it typically produces 10 million masks a month, exporting 80 percent to the US and Europe, while the rest is sold on the domestic market, Presstv Reported.

