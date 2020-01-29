Trump plan gravest violation of Palestinians’ rights: Bahraini parties

Nine parties, namely al-Menbar National Islamic Society, the al-Asalah Islamic Society, the Gathering of National Unity, Progressive Democratic Tribune and the Nationalist Democratic Assembly, described the plan as “the most flagrant violation of Palestinians’ rights and a bid crafted to liquidate the Palestinian cause” in a joint statement released on Thursday.

The parties also called on Arab and Muslim states to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Arab League and the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council to adopt firm stands as regards their principled policies on the Palestinian cause, protect the rights of the Palestinian people, and do not to allow the Palestinian cause to be exterminated, Presstv Reported.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people staged rallies across Bahrain in condemnation of Trump’s plan.

Trump on Tuesday unveiled his so-called deal of the century, negotiated with Israel but without the Palestinians.

Palestinian leaders, who severed all ties with Washington in late 2017 after Trump controversially recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of the Israeli regime, immediately rejected the plan, with President Mahmoud Abbas saying it “belongs to the dustbin of history.”

Thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip poured out onto the street in immediate condemnation of the plan.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani condemned the deal as “the most despicable plan of the century.”

"Enough of these foolish attempts," Rouhani wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

"The Most Despicable Plan of the Century," he added.

Iran's Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani also referred to Trump's deal as a dangerous plan for the West Asia region, describing it as a ploy devised to make up for the failures of the United States and the Israeli regime.

"We have to try to make all Muslim countries united against this illegal and inhuman agreement," Larijani said while speaking in a phone conversation with Syrian Parliament Speaker Hammouda Sabbagh on Wednesday.

"In fact, this deal and treasonous conspiracy is designed to fulfill the wishes of the Israeli regime in the region," Larijani noted, adding that despite the claims of the US officials, the plan has nothing to do with the interests of the Palestinian people.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas pledged that plan will "not pass" as it aims to end the Palestinian cause.

"After the nonsense that we heard today, we say a thousand no's to the deal of the century," Abbas said at a press conference in the West Bank city of Ramallah, where the Palestinian Authority is headquartered.

He said the Palestinians remain committed to ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a state with its capital in east Jerusalem.

"We will not kneel and we will not surrender," Abbas said, adding that the Palestinians would resist the plan through "peaceful, popular means."

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the proposal "will not serve peace and resolution" in the region, calling it “a plan to ignore the rights of the Palestinians and legitimize Israel's occupation.”

“Al-Quds is sacred to Muslims. The plan to give al-Quds to Israel can never be accepted," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Lebanon's Hezbollah resistance movement called the plan a “deal of shame,” saying it was a very dangerous step which would have negative consequences on the region's future.

It also said the proposal would not have happened without the “complicity and betrayal” of several Arab states.