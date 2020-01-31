Russia deeply concerned by attacks on Syria government forces

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russia was fully compliant with its obligations in Syria’s Idlib region, but that it was deeply concerned about aggressive militant attacks on Syrian government forces and Russia’s Hmeimim airbase.

Syrian forces, backed by Russian air power, have since last week rapidly advanced on Idlib. They have taken dozens of towns, including the key city of Maarat al-Numan, upending the last major terrorist-held stronghold in Syria’s nearly nine-year war, according to Reuters.

The Syrian Army declared the start of an offensive in Idlib last August.

It came after those positioned in the de-escalation zone failed to honor a cease-fire brokered by Russia and Turkey and continued to target civilian neighborhoods.

Under the Sochi agreement, all militants in the demilitarized zone that surrounds Idlib, and also parts of the provinces of Aleppo and west-central province of Hama, were supposed to pull out heavy arms by October 17, 2018, with the terrorist groups having to withdraw two days earlier.

The recent campaign has also raised tensions between Ankara and Moscow. Turkey fears a fresh wave of refugees from Idlib and has 12 observation posts in the region, part of the 2018 de-escalation deal.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Friday Ankara may launch a military operation into Idlib Province if the situation is not resolved immediately.

Speaking in Ankara, Erdogan repeated Turkey could not handle a fresh influx of refugees. He said Ankara will not allow new threats near its borders, even if it meant resorting to military power, as it did in its three previous cross-border operations in northern Syria.

He also appeared to hold out the option of another operation in northeastern Syria, where in October Ankara targeted the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia that it calls a terrorist group.

“We will not refrain from doing what is necessary, including using military force,” he said, adding Turkey wants stability and security in Syria.

Turkey, which has backed some militants fighting to oust Syrian president. Erdogan has repeatedly called for the Syrian president to step down, even while Iran, Russia, and Turkey have said they seek a political solution to the conflict.