Minister: Fajr festivals, symbol of Iran’s art

Iran’s Culture Minister said that the Fajr festivals are a symbol of the country’s art which has a deep connection with its people.

Abbas Salehi made the statement during his visit to the southern city of Zahedan in Sistan-Baluchestan Province on the sidelines of the closing ceremony of the 14th Fajr International Poetry Festival, IRNA reported.

This year the organizers of the Fajr festivals have launched a campaign to collect books to donate to the flood-stricken people in the southern province.

In addition, several programs associated with some Fajr festivals, namely, Fajr Film Festival and Fajr Theater Festival, will be held in the province, the minister said.

He said that on his previous visit to the province, establishing a museum of contemporary art was discussed.

The flood disaster, arising from extremely heavy rainfall since January 10, killed several people and inundated about 500 villages and 14 towns in the provinces of Sistan-Baluchestan, Kerman and Hormuzgan.

A number of Iranian writers and poets have paid a visit to some regions of Sistan-Baluchestan to express their sympathy with the flood victims. They visited several villages in the province and held talks with the residents.

The group also discussed a plan to establish a library in the remote border village of Kalani, while they also presented children with books and stationery prepared by the foundation in Tehran.