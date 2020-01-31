Iran learns fate at Olympics volleyball

Sports Desk

Iran was pitted in Pool A of the men’s volleyball competitions at the Tokyo 2020 Games alongside host Japan, Poland, Italy, Canada and Venezuela.

The pools draw for the men's and women’s contests at next July’s Olympics was confirmed on Friday and 12 teams per gender were split into two single round robin pools of six, with the top four in the standings of each group to advance to the quarterfinals.

The teams were assigned to pools in line with the serpentine method, with hosts Japan placed in the first position in Pool A and the remaining squads ordered by their positions in the FIVB World Ranking.

Pool B will also see Brazil, USA, Russia, Argentina, France and Tunisia squaring off each other.