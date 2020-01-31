Iran’s ‘Exam’ wins Best Actor at Sundance Film Festival

Iranian short film, ‘Exam,’ received an award from the 2020 Sundance Film Festival in the US.

Directed by Sonia Haddad, the film attended the short film section of the 35th edition of the Sundance Film Festival, where the film’s lead actress, Sadaf Asgari, succeeded in grabbing the Special Jury Award for Best Actor, ifilmtv.com reported.

‘Exam’ is about a teenage girl who agrees to deliver a pack of cocaine on the day of an important exam at school and finally gets caught in a weird cycle of events.

The short film has participated at several international festivals, namely, the 61st Bilbao International Festival of Documentary and Short Films in Spain.

It won a number of awards at international events, including the 17th London Short Film Festival and the American Film Institute festival award, which made the title qualified for the short film category of the Oscars 2021.

As the largest independent film festival in the US, the Sundance is an annual film festival that includes out-of-competition categories for showcasing new films as well as competitive categories for documentary and dramatic films, both feature length and short films, in which awards are given.

The 35th Sundance Film Festival kicked off on January 23 and will run through February 2.