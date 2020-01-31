Iranian artist’s paintings on view in the Netherlands

The Iranian Embassy in the Netherlands is holding a painting exhibition titled, ‘The Enthusiasm of Letters,’ featuring 24 paintings of the Iranian artist Hossein Fadaei.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the exhibition, Iran’s ambassador to the Netherlands, Alireza Kazemi-Abadi, announced the aim of the exhibition as creating an opportunity for holding a cultural dialogue between nations and taking advantage of the cultural tools to break the stereotypes as well as abstract and unreal concepts, IRNA reported.

The performance of traditional Persian music by Arezoo Rezvani and Farid Sheikh-Bahaei adorned the final part of the opening ceremony.