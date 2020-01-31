‘Parasite’ comes out on top at London Critics’ Circle film awards

South Korean satire ‘Parasite’ unexpectedly emerged the big winner at the London Critics’ Circle film awards, taking home prizes for film of the year and director of the year for Bong Joon-ho.

Bong’s film has been widely acclaimed elsewhere, winning the Palme d’Or at Cannes in May, and is nominated for four BAFTAs and six Oscars. Rather mysteriously, though, it failed to win foreign language film of the year, where it was beaten by the 18th-century period romance ‘Portrait of a Lady on Fire’.

‘The Souvenir’, the drama directed by Joanna Hogg, also picked up two awards: British/Irish film of the year and Young British/Irish performer of the year for its lead Honor Swinton Byrne. ‘Marriage Story’, the divorce comedy-drama starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson, likewise won two: Supporting actress of the year for Laura Dern and screenwriter of the year for its writer-director Noah Baumbach, theguardian.com reported.

There was little surprise in the acting categories, with Renée Zellweger and Joaquin Phoenix taking actress and actor of the year for ‘Judy’ and ‘Joker’ respectively, and Joe Pesci in ‘The Irishman’ alongside Dern in the supporting categories.