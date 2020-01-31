Syrian army forces liberate new areas in southern Idlib countryside

Syria’s official news agency SANA reported on Friday that Syrian soldiers and their allies captured Hish town as well as the villages of Ameria, Kafr Mazdah, Tabish, killing and injuring score of terrorists in the process.

Government forces also dealt heavy blows to the extremists as regards their military hardware, forcing their remnants to flee to nearby regions, Presstv Reported.

On Thursday, Syrian soldiers wrested control over the villages of Maar Dibsah, Khan al-Sabil, Joubas and Mardikh.

A number of militant positions were completely destroyed as Syrian army artillery units struck them.

SANA noted that government forces, while combing the liberated villages, found underground tunnels and trenches that terrorists used to carry munitions, transfer reinforcements and hide from Syrian army airstrikes.

Earlier, Syria's General Command of the Army and Armed Forces had said in a statement that government forces were in full control of Ma'arrat al-Nu'man city, which lies 33 kilometers (21 miles) south of Idlib.

“Our armed forces continued operations in southern parts of Idlib with the aim of putting an end to crimes committed by terrorist groups, which continue to target safe zones, civilians and army posts with rockets and explosives,” the statement added.

It further noted that Syrian soldiers have managed to establish control over more than two dozen villages and towns, including Ma'ar Shimmareen, Tell Mannas, Maar Shamshah, Ma'ar Shoreen, al-Za'lanah, Babeela, al-Dana, al-Hamidiah, Bseideh, Tqana and Kafr Basin, after days of intense fighting with Takfiri militants.

The statement also underlined that the Syrian army will continue to carry out its constitutional, national and moral du

Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates wrote to the United Nations on January 25, stressing that the operation in Idlib and Aleppo against Takfiri elements "will not stop until the elimination of those terrorists, who threaten safety and security of Syrian civilians."

The Syrian army declared the start of an offensive against foreign-sponsored militants in Idlib on August 5 last year.

It came after those positioned in the de-escalation zone failed to honor a ceasefire brokered by Russia and Turkey and continued to target civilian neighborhoods.

Under the Sochi agreement, all militants in the demilitarized zone that surrounds Idlib, and also parts of the provinces of Aleppo and west-central province of Hama, were supposed to pull out heavy arms by October 17 2018, with the Takfiri groups having to withdraw two days earlier.