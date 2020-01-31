Trump’s deal based on lies, only favors Zionist regime: Analyst

Charles Dunaway, a political analyst from the US state of Oregon, made the remark in a phone interview with Press TV on Friday while commenting on Trump’s proposed plan for the resolution of Israeli-Palestinian conflict, Presstv Reported.

“From the first words of its introduction, the vision for peace, prosperity and a brighter future is based on lies. This is not a conflict on disputed issues; it’s just a forcible expulsion of an indigenous people from their ancient land to make way for a European invader and colonizer,” Dunaway said.

“The security promised by this warped vision is the security only for the Zionist state. Under this plan, the Palestinians will be totally controlled by their oppressors with no independent means of security,” he added.

Defying international outcry, Trump on Tuesday announced the general provisions of the plan at the White House with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his side.

The scheme — which all Palestinian groups have unanimously rejected — largely meets Israel’s demands in the decades-old conflict, while creating a Palestinian state with limited control over its own security and borders.

It enshrines Jerusalem al-Quds as “Israel’s undivided capital” and allows the regime to annex settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley, among other controversial terms.

"The result is two apartheid states; one controlling almost all the land and water and having far superior military strength, and the other restricted to land, totally surrounded by the other with no means to ensure their own security," Dunaway told Press TV. "As a peace plan created without the participation of Palestinian people, it’s dead on arrival in Palestine and the plan also violates numerous UN Security Council resolutions and totally ignores International Law."

“What should be obvious to all is that no Palestinian leader and no soft-respecting Palestinian will do anything with this peace plan other that consign to the waste bin...The only supporters of this plan are the Trump and Netanyahu regimes and their hangers-on. Both leaders are facing removal from office and hope to use this as a distraction from their political problems."

Palestinian leaders, who severed all ties with Washington in late 2017 after Trump controversially recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of the Israeli regime, immediately rejected the plan, with President Mahmoud Abbas saying it “belongs to the dustbin of history.”

Thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and besieged Gaza Strip poured out onto the street in immediate condemnation of the plan.

Muslims all across the world have also expressed solidarity with the Palestinian cause and denounced the Trump's proposed plan.