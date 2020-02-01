Brexit's done. UK officially leaves European Union

In its biggest shift since losing its global empire, the United Kingdom slipped away at 2300 GMT, turning its back after 47 years on the post-World War Two project that sought to build the ruined nations of Europe into a global power.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised a "new era of friendly cooperation" with the European Union on Friday as Britain prepared to leave the bloc after almost five decades.
In a public address broadcast one hour before Brexit, Johnson promised the departure was an opportunity for "stunning success", adding: "The most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning."
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday the United States would keep building "strong" ties with Britain following its departure from the European Union.
"I am pleased the UK and EU have agreed on a #Brexit deal that honors the will of the British people," he tweeted.
"We will continue building upon our strong, productive, and prosperous relationship with the UK as they enter this next chapter," Pompeo added.
Beside the British Parliament, 'Mr Brexit' Nigel Farage hosted a Leave party as flag-waving Brexit supporters cheered, revelling in a mix of nostalgia, patriotism and defiance.
Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of the Scottish National Party, vowed to get Scotland back into the European Union as an independent country.