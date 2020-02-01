Brexit's done. UK officially leaves European Union

The United Kingdom finally cast off from the European Union on Friday for an uncertain future.

In its biggest shift since losing its global empire, the United Kingdom slipped away at 2300 GMT, turning its back after 47 years on the post-World War Two project that sought to build the ruined nations of Europe into a global power.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised a "new era of friendly cooperation" with the European Union on Friday as Britain prepared to leave the bloc after almost five decades.

In a public address broadcast one hour before Brexit, Johnson promised the departure was an opportunity for "stunning success", adding: "The most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning."