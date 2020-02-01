Iran starts 10-day celebrations on anniversary of Islamic Revolution

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei prays at the Mausoleum of the late founder of the Islamic Republic, Imam Khomeini, in Tehran, February 1, 2020. (Photo by Mehr News Agency)

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has visited the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini to pay tribute to the founder of the Islamic Revolution as the 10-day celebrations marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution begin in Iran.

The Leader made the visit early on Saturday, which marks the day Imam Khomeini returned to the Iranian capital Tehran on February 1, 1979, ten days before the revolution, which ended the monarchy of the US-backed Pahlavi regime in the country, presstv.com reported.

After performing prayers in the mausoleum south of Tehran, Ayatollah Khomeini also visited the nearby Behesht Zahra cemetery, where Imam Khomeini delivered his first speech after the exile, in an address to five million people.

The leader also paid tribute to Iranian martyrs who have lost their lives since the Islamic Revolution.

Nationwide ceremonies kicked off at 9:33 a.m. local time (0603 GMT), marking the exact time when Imam Khomeini landed in the Iranian capital.

A special public ceremony is also held at the Imam Khomeini mausoleum, with a host of senior state and military officials as well as thousands of people from all walks of life in attendance.

Imam Khomeini’s return to the country ultimately resulted in the overthrow of the shah, Mohammad-Reza Pahlavi.

Despite being contrary to the wishes of Iran’s rulers at the time, the Imam's return, after a 15-year exile, was made possible due to the sheer abundance of popular support for the revolutionary leader among the masses.

Iran has ever-since commemorated the events with 10-Day Dawn festivities, which culminate in nationwide rallies on February 11, marking the anniversary of the Islamic Revolution.