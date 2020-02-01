Leicester, Chelsea play out seasaw draw

JOHN SIBLEY/ACTION IMAGES Chelsea’s Antonio Rüdiger (R) scores his second goal to make it 2-2 against Leicester at King Power Stadium in Leicester, Britain, on February 1, 2020.

Leicester and Chelsea played out an entertaining Premier League draw in a seesaw encounter at King Power Stadium.

The result means the Foxes stay third in the table, eight points above Chelsea in fourth, BBC Sport reported.

After a largely uneventful first half, the game came to life just after the break when Antonio Rudiger headed Chelsea in front from Mason Mount's corner.

Brendan Rodgers' team leveled eight minutes later, Harvey Barnes' effort deflecting off Blues defender Reece James into the top-right corner.

And Rodgers looked to be heading toward a first win over Chelsea at the 14th attempt as a manager when Ben Chilwell swept a Youri Tielemans cross into the bottom left corner.

But Rudiger's second headed goal of the day – from another Mount delivery – ensured Frank Lampard's side claimed a point.

Top-four credentials

Chelsea started this match a place higher but eight points worse off than at the corresponding stage last season.

And although Lampard has recently talked of his side being "underdogs" in the race for Champions League qualification, it is difficult to see which teams below them are capable of bridging the gap.

Lampard will have been delighted by the way his side took charge at the start of each half and then, when it fell behind to a transformed Leicester team, had the resolve to fight back to earn a merited point.

The outcome in part also vindicated Lampard's decision to drop the world's most expensive goalkeeper, Kepa Arrizabalaga, in favor of Willy Caballero.

At 38, the Argentine is heading toward the twilight of his career but he made a superb save early on to deny Jamie Vardy his 18th goal of the season and, although his decision to charge away from goal in pursuit of a cross in the buildup to Chilwell's goal was an aberration, he was otherwise solid.