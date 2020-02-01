Defense minister vows more aid to flood-hit people in southeast Iran

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said the ministry has mobilized all its facilities and equipment to help the flood-stricken people in Sistan and Balouchestan Province.

During a visit to the southeastern province, Brigadier General Hatami met and sympathized with a number of families affected by the floods, Tasnim News Agency reported.

The Ministry of Defense was present in the flood-stricken areas along with other organizations and deployed forces in order to help the people out of the critical situation, he said.

The Armed Forces have always sided with the “noble and patient” people of Islamic Iran and are always ready to provide relief for them in critical situations, the minister added.

Following heavy downpours and torrential rains, some parts of the two provinces of Sistan and Balouchestan and Kerman were affected by massive flash floods last month.

Sistan and Balouchestan was affected in the most severe way due to record-breaking rainfall in years.

Flood poured into the two provinces inundating around 350 villages, interrupting the people live in the area.