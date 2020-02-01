RSS
0609 GMT February 01, 2020

Published: 0328 GMT February 01, 2020

Iranian films to go on screen at Vesoul festival in France

Iranian films to go on screen at Vesoul festival in France

Eight Iranian films will go on screen at the various sections of the 26th Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema in France.

‘Among the Hills,’ directed by Mohammad-Reza Keyvanfar and ‘Hava, Maryam, Ayesha’ by Sahraa Karimi will be screened at the Faces of Contemporary Asia section, ISNA reported.

‘The Unseen,’ directed by Behzad Na’lbandi, will compete at the documentary section of the festival.

‘A Man of Integrity’ (Lerd), directed by Mohammad Rasoulof, ‘Pig’ by Mani Haqiqi and ‘Taxi’ by Ja’far Panahi will also be screened at the Freedom, Equality, Creativity section.

‘My Moon, Our Moon,’ directed by Mohammad Nasseri and ‘The Moon and the Fox,’ directed by Babak Nazari, will compete at the Children’s Cinema section of the event.

The 26th Vesoul International Film Festival of Asian Cinema will take place from February 11 to 18. The festival aims to promote Asian films and, through them, the culture of countries from the Near East to the Far East.

 

 

   
