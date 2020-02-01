Iranian envoy: Trump a clear example of cultural terrorism

Iran’s Ambassador to Italy Hamid Bayat said that Trump’s threat against Iranian cultural sites is a clear example of cultural terrorism.

After assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani early in January, US President Donald Trump wrote in a series of tweets that if Iran made a move to retaliate the assassination of the general, the United States would "target 52 Iranian sites… including those important to Iran & the Iranian culture.”

Iran’s ambassador who was speaking in a meeting on engendered cultural heritage in Rome, said that cultural sites and monuments may belong to a specific nation in terms of history and geography, but they pertain to all humanity because of the role they play in recognition of human identity, IRNA wrote.

Referring to international conventions on protecting cultural heritage in war times, Bayat underlined, “Much to our surprise today, we not only see our cultural and civilization heritage threatened by some extremist groups, but also they have been recently threatened by the President of the United States.”

On the relationship between Iran and Italy, Bayat said that the longstanding cultural ties and historical commonalities between the two countries have contributed to strengthening their relations in other areas.