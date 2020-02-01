Two Iranian directors picked for Reel Youth Film Festival jury members

Two Iranian directors were named as jurors for the 12th edition of the Reel Youth Film Festival (RYFF) to be held in Canada.

Parsa Mokhtar-Zanouzi and Mohammad Qane’-Fard will judge the films, ifilmtv.com reported.

The festival will be judged online while the Reel Youth film tour will begin in September across Canada and around the world in collaboration with the Vancouver International Film Festival, ifilmtv.com reported.

Mokhtar-Zanouzi has quite a résumé in theater and film directing with his debut short film ‘Mirror’ making several appearances at international film events.

Qane’-Fard is the director of much-applauded documentary feature film ‘The Last Super’.

The film has won several awards from international film festivals including the monthly Calcutta International Cult Film Festival in India as well as the plaque of honor at the 13th International Orthodox Film Festival ‘Meeting’ in Russia.

‘The Last Super’ was screened at the 2016 edition of Cinema Vérité, Iran International Documentary Film Festival and it was also screened at the second Iranian Film Week in Japan this summer.

The RYFF screens short films made by young people under 20 as a way to let them express their creativity, entertain audiences, and share their visions for a more just and sustainable world.

The festival is a model for community engagement, a celebration of youth culture, and a showcase for the richness and diversity of a new generation of filmmakers.