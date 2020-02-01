IMIDRO: Mining complexes’ nine-month iron ore extraction reached 49m tons

Ten Iranian mining complexes extracted 49.06 million tons of iron ore during March 21-December 21, 2019, according to figures by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

The IMIDRO statistics showed that of this figure, 19.6 percent pertained to Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company, located in the central province of Yazd, IRNA reported.

Other complexes were Jalalabad Iron Ore Complex in the central province of Kerman, Sirjan Iron Ore Complex (Kerman Province), Iran Central Iron Ore Company (Yazd Province), Mishdovan Iron Ore Complex (Yazd Province), Mahan Mines and Industries Development Company, Golgohar Mining and Industrial Company (Kerman Province), Gohar Zamin Iron Ore Company (Kerman Province), Sangan Iron Ore Complex in the northeastern province of Khorasan Razavi and Iranian Central Plateau Iron Ore Complex (Yazd Province).

In this period, the 10 complexes produced 24.96 million tons of processed iron ore, with Golgohar Mining and Industrial Company accounting for 48.5 percent of the total figure.

Iranian mining complexes are expected to produce 94 million tons of iron ore by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020), which is quite achievable as the domestic capacity is proportional to the target set in the sector.

In the year to March 2019, Iran produced more than 86 million tons of iron ore, indicting a one-percent growth compared to the figure for the preceding year.

In addition, the country’s iron ore pellet and concentrate production capacities reached 48.5 million tons and 52.4 million tons, respectively, in the 12-month period to March 2019.

According to IMIDRO reports, inauguration of major projects in Kerman and Khorasan Razavi provinces were among the reasons for the rise in the country’s capacities to produce iron ore pellet and concentrate.

In addition, during March 21-December 21, 2019, the 10 mining complexes sent 27.39 million tons of iron ore to target markets, of which 10.02 million tons (36.5 percent) were the share of Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company and 9.87 million tons (36 percent) pertained to Golgohar Mining and Industrial Company.

Also, in the nine-month time span to December 21, 2019, major Iranian mining and industrial complexes produced 31.21 million tons of iron ore pellets, up one percent year-on-year. They included Mobarakeh Steel Company in the central province of Isfahan, Khouzestan Steel Company in southwestern Iran, Middle East Mines Reconstruction and Development Company, Khorasan Steel Company (Khorasan Razavi Province), Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company, Golgohar Mining and Industrial Company, Opal Parsian Sangan Industrial and Mineral Company and Sangan Mining Industries Company.

Iron ore pellet output by these complexes during November 22-December 21, 2019, stood at 3.47 million tons, showing a seven-percent decrease compared to the figure for the same 30-day period last year.

In the nine-month duration to December 21, 2019, Golgohar Mining and Industrial Company produced 9.12 million tons of iron ore pellets, up two percent year-on-year.



