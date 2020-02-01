Palestinians cut all ties with Israel, US: Abbas

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas announced Saturday a cut of all ties with Israel and the United States, including security cooperation, days after Washington unveiled a controversial Middle East ‘peace plan’.

Abbas spoke at an Arab League meeting in Cairo, called after US President Donald Trump presented the scheme which staunchly favors Israel, but offers Palestinians a pathway to a limited state.

The summit of Arab foreign ministers in Egypt's capital was requested by the Palestinians, who responded angrily to the American proposal.

"We are informing you that there will be no relations with you (Israel) and the United States, including on security cooperation," Abbas said.

He added that the US plan was in "violation of the (autonomy) accords" launched in Oslo in 1993 by Israel and the Palestinians.

The Palestinian leader said the decision follows the US and Israel's "disavowal of signed agreements and international legitimacy".

Israel will have to "bear responsibility as an occupying power" for the Palestinian territories, Abbas said, adding that Palestinians will press ahead with their legitimate struggle using peaceful means.

Under the plan, Israel would retain control of Al-Quds as its "undivided capital" and annex settlements on Palestinian lands.

Trump said Palestinians would be allowed to declare a capital within annexed east Al-Quds.

Palestinian leaders have rejected the deal, saying it deserved to go in the "dustbin of history".

Abbas said he refused Trump's phone calls and messages “because I know that he would use that to say he consulted us.”

“I will never accept this solution," Abbas said. “I will not have it recorded in my history that I have sold Al-Quds."

He said the Palestinians remain committed to ending the Israeli occupation and establishing a state with its capital in east Al-Quds.

Abbas received a long applause from the Arab foreign ministers in attendance after his speech.

Abbas said the Palestinians would not accept the US as a sole mediator in any negotiations with Israel. He said they would go to the United Nations Security Council and other world and regional organizations to “explain our position."

The Arab League’s head, Ahmed Aboul-Gheit, said the proposal revealed a “sharp turn” in the long-standing US foreign policy regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“This turn does not help achieve peace and a just solution,” he declared.

Ambassadors from the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Oman attended the Tuesday unveiling in Washington, in a tacit sign of support for the US initiative.

Saudi Arabia and Egypt, Arab states that are close US allies, said they appreciated Trump’s efforts and called for renewed negotiations without commenting on the plan’s content.

Egypt in a statement urged Israelis and Palestinians to “carefully study” the plan. It said it favors a solution that restores all the “legitimate rights” of the Palestinian people through establishing an “independent and sovereign state on the occupied Palestinian territories.”

The Egyptian statement did not mention the long-held Arab demand of east Al-Quds as a capital to the future Palestinian state, as Cairo usually has its statements related to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.

Jordan, meanwhile, warned against any Israeli “annexation of Palestinian lands” and reaffirmed its commitment to the creation of a Palestinian state along the 1967 lines, which would include all the West Bank and Israeli-annexed east Al-Quds.

Jordan and Egypt are the only two Arab countries that have peace treaties with Israel.

AFP and AP contributed to this story.