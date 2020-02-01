Energy minister: Over 130 major projects inaugurated in recent months

A total of 133 major projects were inaugurated in 22 Iranian provinces during the past few months with $4.62 billion in investments, said the energy minister on Saturday.

Reza Ardakanian added that 227 other large-scale projects are expected to be inaugurated by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 19, 2020), with an investment of $7.85 billion, IRNA reported.

The minister noted that in a few days, a number of plans will be inaugurated in the western Iranian province of Ilam, with $264.28 million in investments, including those pertaining to the construction of a water transfer canal as well as an irrigation and drainage network with an area of 52,000 hectares, and filling a dam.

Ardakanian said, on January 14, Iran’s biggest project in the field of water transfer to rural areas (216 villages) was inaugurated in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan, adding that operations to transfer water to 126 other Iranian villages began on the same day.

He said that each week 30 Iranian villages are connected to the national sustainable healthy water supply network, adding that 10 million of the country’s total rural population will join the network by the end of 2021.

He noted that, on average, 1.25 million Iranian villagers will be given the advantage each year.



