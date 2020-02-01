Nine-month steel ingot output up five percent: ISPA

Iranian producers churned out 19.64 million tons of steel ingots (bloom, billet and slab) during the first nine months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-December 21, 2019), indicating a five-percent rise year-on-year, according to figures by the Iranian Steel producers Association (ISPA).

ISPA’s statistics indicate that the country’s steel mills managed to meet 75.5 percent of their annual target of 26 million tons, IRNA reported.

In the same period last year, they produced 18.7 million tons of steel ingots.

In the nine-month time span to December 21, 2019, Iranian steel complexes produced 11.6 million tons of billet and bloom, up 11 percent compared to the figure for the same period last year.

Billet and bloom production in that period accounted for 59 percent of the country’s total steel ingot output.

According to ISPA figures, in the same time span, Iran’s steel mills produced 8.04 million tons of slab, showing a two-percent decline year-on-year. They had produced 8.23 million tons of steel slab during the same period last year

Iran is the world’s 10th largest steel producer. The country seeks to increase its annual steel production capacity to 55 million tons by 2025, to become the world’s seventh major producer.